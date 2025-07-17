China warns of heavy flooding as critical flood season begins

BEIJING, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- National flood control authorities have warned of heavy flooding as China enters a usual period of crucial flood control that lasts from late July to early August.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the current rainy season has already brought 19 instances of heavy precipitation—two more than the average for this time of year—leading to widespread disruption, particularly in small and medium-sized rivers affected by typhoon landfalls.

The Ministry of Water Resources predicts that China will experience significant regional and periodic droughts and floods. Flooding will be more pronounced in both the southern and northern regions, with the northern areas experiencing more severe impacts.

Conversely, the central and northwest regions are expected to suffer from more intense droughts.

Additionally, two to three typhoons are expected to make landfall in China, potentially moving northwards to affect the northern regions.

Regions like the middle reaches of the Yellow River, the Hai River Basin encompassing the Daqing River, Yongding River, and Beisan River, along with the Songhua River in Jilin within the Songliao River Basin, may witness significant flooding events.

The middle and lower stretches of the Yangtze River, the Jianghuai region, and the central and northern parts of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region could experience periods of drought.

The Ministry of Water Resources said it will implement early precautionary measures and enhance its integrated defence systems to mitigate the risks.