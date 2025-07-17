Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulation Committee holds meeting to enhance safety

Abu Dhabi, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Petroleum Products Trading Regulation Committee convened its second meeting of the year 2025, chaired by Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director-General for Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, with the participation of 25 federal and local government entities.

The committee agreed to implement and monitor several key recommendations in line with the applicable legislation, including Federal Law No. (14) of 2017, and its Executive Regulations issued under Cabinet Resolution No. (35) of 2019, in addition to Law No. (5) of 2023, concerning the regulation of petroleum product trading activities within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Key discussion points focused on enhancing safety measures and improving the efficiency of monitoring, storage, and inspection processes related to petroleum products. The committee reviewed a proposal to improve petroleum product testing reports through fixed and mobile facilities to ensure sample quality. Additionally, the committee discussed evaluating gas cylinder storage sites to identify safer alternatives in coordination with relevant entities.

The committee also emphasised the importance of streamlining the permit issuance process and strengthening coordination to control non-compliant products through a unified national platform that supports compliance and protects the local market.