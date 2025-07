BAGHDAD, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The death toll from the massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq has risen to 67, an Iraqi security source said on Wednesday.

Search operations are still underway to locate missing individuals inside the building.

Earlier in the day, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior reported 61 fatalities and said that 45 people trapped inside the centre had been rescued.