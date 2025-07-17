Abu Dhabi Police delegation visits Federal Geographic Information Centre

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, led by Colonel Pilot Staff Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Patrols Department at Abu Dhabi Police, visited the Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC), as part of efforts to enhance cooperation among government entities.

The delegation was welcomed by Dr. Khalifa Mohammed Al Romaithi, Chairman of FGIC, and Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Centre, along with the centre’s employees.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the centre’s key projects and national initiatives aimed at organising the geospatial information sector. The two sides also discussed avenues for exchanging expertise to support shared strategic objectives.

Colonel Pilot Staff Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan underscored the importance of the centre’s role, commended the efforts of its team, and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to fostering greater cooperation and integration among government and security bodies.