ENEC, Framatome sign nuclear fuel supply agreement for Barakah Plant

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Framatome have signed a fuel supply agreement for the supply of nuclear fuel assemblies and engineering services for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE.

The agreement is a key step in ENEC’s long-term strategy to diversify its fuel supply chain, enhancing energy security by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of 24/7 carbon-free power from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to businesses, industries and homes across the UAE.

Under the agreement, Framatome will supply complete nuclear fuel assemblies for use at the Barakah Plant. Framatome brings decades of experience in nuclear fuel manufacturing and innovation, making it a strategic partner to further strengthen the resilience and flexibility of ENEC’s fuel supply chain and ensure the plant's continued excellence in nuclear power generation.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of ENEC, said, “Our agreement with Framatome advances our strategy to strengthen the security and reliability of our nuclear fuel supply chain. Diversification is key to ensuring that we continue to deliver safe, clean, and reliable electricity—powering the sustainable growth of the UAE’s economy.

“Framatome’s expertise and commitment to international standards add depth to our operations and reinforce Barakah as a global model for operational excellence in clean energy generation.”

He affirmed their commitment to advancing Barakah’s infrastructure and capabilities, continually striving for excellence in the nuclear power industry. ENEC continues to build on its existing operations through enhanced security, competitive costs, and innovative fuel solutions.

“We are proud to provide our advanced fuel to ENEC, ensuring security of the supply and meeting the UAE’s clean energy goals,” said Grégoire Ponchon, CEO at Framatome. “The contract recognises our state-of-the-art technologies and the reliability of our workforce to provide exceptional services to our customers.”

The fuel assemblies will be fabricated at Framatome’s fabrication facility in the US, which is licenced by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and has received the highest rating from the NRC under its Licensee Performance Review (LPR) for 18 consecutive years.

Framatome has over 40 years of extensive experience fabricating fuel for Combustion Engineering design reactors like Barakah and has supplied more than 6,000 fuel assemblies of that type.

Barakah remains the region’s first multi-unit nuclear energy plant and a global benchmark for successful nuclear new-build programmes. ENEC has delivered the Barakah Plant—comprising four APR-1400 reactors, which are now the region’s largest source of clean electricity—in just eight years.

Today, ENEC continues to explore strategic opportunities that support the growth of the global civil nuclear sector, while ensuring the plant remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s energy mix.