ADNOC Sports Tournament 2025 concludes with strong participation

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The ADNOC Sports Tournament 2025, organised by ADNOC in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and ADNEC, concluded on Wednesday after three weeks of competitions.

Held under the theme “Energy for Wellbeing,” the tournament brought together more than 2,000 ADNOC employees, their families, and partners.

This year’s edition took place across several venues, including Abu Dhabi Summer Sports at ADNEC, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

The event featured more than 10 - team and individual - sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, handball, jiu jitsu, chess, padel, women’s volleyball, and shooting, with age-specific competitions to encourage broader participation.

The tournament also integrated traditional Emirati sports, including camel racing, falconry, and Al-Mutarah, reinforcing ADNOC’s commitment to fostering national identity and pride in the UAE’s cultural heritage.

The tournament was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group; Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, alongside senior ADNOC executives and former UAE National Football players.

On this occasion, Talal Al Hashemi said, “We are proud of our partnership with ADNOC in organising a unique sporting championship that contributes to promoting the values of health, fitness, and social cohesion, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Community."

ADNOC Sports Tournament was established in 1994 to support ADNOC’s efforts in harnessing the power of sports to unite communities, enhance wellbeing, and inspire national pride.