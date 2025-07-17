Parent-friendly Label earners celebrate achievement, praise leadership support for family

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Leaders of the 12 local and global organisations who earned the Parent-friendly Label (PFL) in its 3rd Cycle have expressed deep gratitude and praise for the UAE leadership’s support for driving a nation-wide shift toward family-centric work environments.

The senior representatives’ remarks followed the recognition presented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the label earners. The recognition highlighted the UAE’s commitment to encouraging a shift in workplace policies to promote work-life balance and support child and family wellbeing.

Leaders of PFL earning organisations stressed that the label showcases a national approach towards building a stable community by empowering human capital across the UAE through flexible work environments that understand parental needs.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, "ADNOC is proud to be recognised by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority with the Parent-friendly Label, which reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace for our people, who are our greatest asset. This award recognises our efforts to promote progressive polices aimed at helping working parents to thrive, support their wellbeing and promote work-life balance. In line with the objectives of the Year of Community, we will continue to empower our parents to nurture strong family and societal bonds while building successful careers at ADNOC.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “We are honoured to be awarded the Parent-Friendly Label in recognition of our commitment to supporting working parents across our organisation. At DP World, we understand that the wellbeing of our people is fundamental to our long-term success, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. As a leading employer with a workforce of over 115,000 people globally, we see it as our responsibility to lead by example. We thank the Early Childhood Authority for this recognition and will continue to strengthen our workplace culture to support our employees and their families.”

Leaders of organisations that earned PFL+ classification have shown their pride in earning this recognition, and stressed on their firm determination to meeting or exceeding global standards in parent-friendly policies and practices.

Dr. Afif Al Yafei - TAQA Transmission CEO, said, “We are honoured to receive the Parent-friendly Label+ (PFL+), a recognition that reaffirms our steadfast commitment to creating a workplace where our employees in general and working parents in specific can thrive both professionally and personally. At TAQA Transmission, our people are the cornerstone of our success; they embody our values, shape our culture, and drive our mission forward. Guided by our belief that supporting parents and families empowers everyone, we have embedded flexibility, well-being, and family-centric values into every layer of our organisation. When our people especially working parents feel genuinely supported, they bring forward-thinking ideas, collaborate with purpose, and remain closely aligned with the values that define us. This recognition inspires us to continue leading with empathy, cultivating an inclusive culture, and creating impact that extends far beyond the workplace to homes, communities, and future generations.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi – CEO, Ethara, said, “We’re proud to share that Ethara has been awarded the Parent-friendly Label+ (PFL+) by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority — a recognition that follows our initial earning of the Parent-friendly Label in 2022. This honour reflects our commitment in building a workplace where people feel supported as employees, parents and caregivers. Over the past two years, we’ve introduced and enhanced meaningful initiatives, including extended and flexible parental leave, as well as a summer remote working policy. Programs like Mustaqbali, our internship and training initiative, and The Power of Her women’s network, continue to help our people and their families feel connected, valued, and empowered.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, said, “We are honoured and grateful to be recognised by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority for the second consecutive time. This time we have earned the Parent-friendly Label+ (PFL+), an elevated recognition building on our previous win. Our progressive policies including flexible working arrangements, extended parental leave, and fertility benefits, are aimed at fostering a compassionate, forward-thinking, and family-friendly workplace culture. We are committed to creating an inclusive working environment at HSBC that supports employees in balancing their professional and personal responsibilities. We are proud to lead by example in the region and will continue investing in initiatives that create a workplace where people feel truly supported and valued.”

On the other hand, PFL earners expressed their joy for earning the label after exceeding local leading parent-friendly policies and practices to support their working parents across their offices in the UAE and their global offices.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO – Miral, said, "Miral's dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace is deeply rooted in our core values. We believe that nurturing an environment that is conscious of the responsibilities of parents is vital to a healthy workplace culture. Receiving the Parent-friendly Label (2025-2027) is a proud validation of our efforts to prioritise the needs of our employees, particularly working parents, and a testament to our commitment to their well-being. By providing resources that support new mothers, including dedicated facilities alongside flexible leave policies, we empower our team to thrive in a parent-supportive environment. We remain steadfast in ensuring our employees feel valued and empowered. This accolade reinforces our belief that investing in our people is, and always will be, the best investment we can make."

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “We are honoured to receive the Parent-friendly Label from the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we recognise that supporting working parents is essential to creating a healthy, balanced, and inclusive workplace. This recognition is a meaningful step forward in our vision to be the best place to work in healthcare. It reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where our caregivers can thrive both professionally and personally, knowing their families are supported.”

Sonali Dhawan, CEO & General Manager of Procter & Gamble Gulf, said, “It is a true honor to receive the Parent-friendly Label, highlighting P&G's dedication to supporting parents in the workforce. Our flexible workplace policies and strong parental support are designed to help employees bring their best selves to work while nurturing their families. This recognition motivates us to continue leading in creating a compassionate and inclusive environment. Thank you to the Parent-friendly Label team for this meaningful acknowledgement."

"Enabling our people to thrive as both professionals and parents is essential to our long-term success. Our commitment to fostering a workplace where parenthood is respected and supported reflects the culture we’ve built together, and our ongoing efforts to embed flexibility, well-being, and inclusivity into the way we work.

Jad Hajj, Managing Director and Leader of Strategy& Middle East, said, “Earning the Parent-friendly Label is an honour that affirms this commitment. We remain dedicated to investing in the policies and practices that empower our people to succeed at work, at home, and in every part of their lives."

Mary Gukasyan, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz MEA, commented, "We’re proud to share that Kraft Heinz has been awarded the Parent-friendly Label. This is truly a meaningful recognition of our ongoing commitment to building a workplace that supports our people and their families. At Kraft Heinz, we believe family is at the core of who we are. That’s why we’ve created a culture where our employees can thrive both at home and at work. From flexible and remote working options to progressive parental leave policies, we aim to provide the time, space, and support our people need during life’s most important moments. This recognition is more than a label, it’s a reflection of our belief that every family matters, and every employee deserves to feel valued, empowered, and supported."

Hichem Bouhlel, Managing Director of SLB, said, “By promoting workplace diversity and inclusion, and fostering innovation, we’re fortifying our organisation and our communities. Investing in our people and the countries where we operate helps to strengthen our collective future. This recognition is especially meaningful as we celebrate 75 years of SLB’s legacy in the United Arab Emirates, a journey defined by innovation, partnership, and purpose-driven impact. We are proud to continue leading by example and setting new benchmarks in employee empowerment and Social Corporate Responsibility.”

Nof Al Mazrouei, Founder of The Developing Child Centre, said, “At The Developing Child Centre (TDCC), we’ve always prioritised supporting parents—both the families we serve and our team. Our commitment to flexibility, empathy, and family-first values was further strengthened by adopting the Parent-friendly Label. We remain dedicated to empowering families, valuing employees, and putting children at the heart of all we do.”