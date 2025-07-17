Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Commonwealth of The Bahamas

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Tony Joudi, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new role in supporting the development of bilateral cooperation across various fields.

For his part, Ambassador Tony Joudi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm reception and hospitality.

He praised the UAE’s regional and international standing and highlighted the sustainable development witnessed by the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.