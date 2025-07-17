WGS positions media as global force in shaping policy, identity, geopolitical narratives

DUBAI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organisation (WGS) hosted a high-level dialogue under the theme “Media, Geopolitics, and the Future of Global Narratives,” spotlighting the media’s evolving role in shaping public discourse and influencing policy in a rapidly shifting global landscape.

The session featured Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of Euronews and CEO of Alpac Capital, alongside prominent media executives, policymakers, and leaders from both public and private sectors.

Discussions focused on how media must adapt to geopolitical realignments, embrace innovation responsibly, and foster narratives that reflect societal progress and diversity.

Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of WGS, emphasised the need for responsible journalism that builds understanding and advances shared values in a polarised world.

“Media has moved beyond reporting events—it is now a strategic partner in shaping collective awareness and guiding public policy,” he said.

Pedro Vargas David added emphasised the essential role of media in today’s society; “Media is a cornerstone of our societal ecosystem. Amid rising misinformation, trusted journalism must serve as a stabilising force for informed dialogue and global cooperation.”

Key themes included: Reframing global storytelling toward innovation and progress rather than crisis; Euronews’ strategic expansion into Asia, the Gulf, and Africa with culturally resonant editorial frameworks; Balancing European identity and local context in emerging markets; Addressing AI and algorithmic influence while safeguarding content quality and editorial independence; The role of media as a cultural anchor in a globalised world.

Participants included leaders from the World Governments Summit’s strategic membership community, including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Investments, G42, General Motors, Amazon Web Services, The National, and Oracle.

The session reinforced WGS’s commitment to fostering global dialogue at the intersection of media, governance, and technology—advancing narratives that shape a more open, inclusive, and future-ready world.