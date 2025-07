ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq over the victims of a fire at a shopping mall in the city of Kut, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Iraq over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.