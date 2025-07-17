Ajman University hosts Open Day to showcase academic programmes, admission opportunities

AJMAN, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – Ajman University will host an Open Day on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions, offering prospective students and graduates the opportunity to explore more than 50 academic programmes across undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels, meet faculty and administrative staff, and submit on-the-spot admission applications.

Visitors will benefit from a full waiver of application fees and the opportunity to qualify for scholarships of up to 50 percent on selected programmes, as part of the university’s commitment to equal educational opportunity.

This year, the university is offering 10 new programmes in future-focused disciplines such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, clinical psychology, digital sociology, and digital content creation.

Ajman University is the first private non-profit university in the Arab world to receive accreditation from the U.S.-based WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and ranks 440th globally and first in the UAE in attracting international students.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, affirmed the university’s steady progress in preparing students to take on future responsibilities with confidence and competence, noting that the Open Day is not merely an introductory event but an intellectual and educational opportunity that promotes values, critical thinking, and ethical action.

He emphasised that, as a non-profit institution, the university places students at the heart of its academic mission and provides an environment that enables excellence and advancement.

Registration and additional information cam be availed at www.ajman.ac.ae/apply.