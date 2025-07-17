SEWA completes natural gas network in Al Hamriyah

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), has announced the 100 percent completion of the natural gas network in Al Hamriyah City—both East and West—according to the highest technical and engineering standards.

The total network length exceeds 89 kilometers, with a total cost of AED14 million. This vital project will benefit 1,655 users, enhancing the region’s infrastructure and supporting sustainable development in the emirate.

The project was implemented in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, emphasising the need to provide modern and integrated infrastructure for the emirate’s residents.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, stressed that the completion of the network in Al Hamriyah reflects the Authority’s dedication to enhancing essential services and addressing the demands of Sharjah’s rapid urban development. He characterised the project as a crucial milestone in realising the emirate’s vision of providing high-quality services.

Al Balghouni added that SEWA continues to expand the natural gas network to cover various regions across Sharjah. The Authority is committed to offering sustainable, environmentally friendly energy solutions by providing clean and economical fuel for residential, commercial, and industrial use.