UAE Accountability Authority elected to INTOSAI Executive Council

BAKU, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has been elected as a member of the Executive Council of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), during the 62nd meeting of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

This milestone highlights the UAE’s growing presence on the global oversight stage and marks a significant achievement in the country’s journey in promoting sound governance and financial oversight.

The appointment reflects international recognition of the UAE Audit Institution’s active role in advancing transparency and accountability both regionally and globally.