UAE, Bhutan launch 'AI for Development' Initiative to unlock AI’s potential for economic growth in Global South

THIMPHU, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- In a milestone effort to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for inclusive development, the United Arab Emirates and the Royal Government of Bhutan, in collaboration with the Eurasia Group and G42, convened a high-level two-day workshop titled “AI for Development” in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, and Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, were present at the workshop, which began with the traditional Marchang Ceremony, reflecting the deep essence of Bhutan’s rich culture.

The workshop brought together policymakers, technical experts, and development practitioners to identify creative AI solutions for local implementation. This initiative stems from a broader UAE foreign policy agenda that embraces technological diplomacy and supports inclusive, high-impact partnerships—particularly across the Global South.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, who led the UAE delegation, remarked, “This initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to technological diplomacy through harnessing AI and technology for global development. Bhutan’s agility and forward-looking digital transformation, together with the UAE’s technical expertise and strategic vision, create a natural synergy. Through such partnerships, we aim to advance impactful solutions that align with national priorities and contribute to sustainable development.”

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan, further elaborated, "The UAE is proud to partner with Bhutan, in navigating pioneering, scalable tech solutions, from entrepreneurship to agriculture, advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inclusive growth across the Global South.”

As the first pilot country, Bhutan was selected for its commitment to innovation and its willingness to explore cost-effective, context-sensitive technology solutions to drive economic growth.

During the workshop, participants focused on three priority areas: boosting entrepreneurship, promoting regenerative tourism, and increasing agricultural productivity. These themes align closely with Bhutan’s national development goals and key UN SDGs.

Jigme Tenzing, Secretary of GovTech Agency in Bhutan, stated, “While AI offers remarkable conveniences, its true potential lies in driving transformative solutions that deliver meaningful and inclusive impact. The “AI for Development” workshop presents a timely opportunity to explore, through strategic dialogue and knowledge exchange between Bhutan and the UAE, how AI can accelerate Bhutan’s socio-economic transformation in ways that align with our national values and priorities. May this mark the beginning of many meaningful and enduring collaborations between our two nations in shaping a responsible and forward-looking AI future.”

On the sidelines of the workshop, the UAE delegation was honoured to receive an audience with His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan. His Majesty highly commended the UAE’s efforts in the fields of advanced technology and space, as well as the workshop, led by all participating entities, which reflects great opportunities for further cooperation in these areas.

The success of the Thimphu workshop underscores the UAE’s evolving role as a strategic partner to the Global South, championing collaborative approaches to frontier technologies and capacity building.

The UAE delegation included Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan; Muath Alwari, Policy Planning Director; and representatives from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and G42.