Year of Community, Emirates Foundation boost volunteer participation nationwide

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Year of Community initiative, in collaboration with Emirates Foundation, has launched joint efforts to expand volunteer opportunities and promote civic participation across the UAE, under the slogan "Hand in Hand".

Since the beginning of 2025, this collaboration has resulted in a significant increase in the number of volunteers and volunteer hours, with the financial value of these efforts exceeding AED124 million—a 14.7 percent increase compared to the previous year—reflecting a growing social and economic impact.

In response to this rising public engagement, Emirates Foundation plans to launch a series of new initiatives enabling individuals to invest their time and expertise in serving the community, in line with the priorities of the Year of Community and a more specialised approach to volunteering.

Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of Programmes at Emirates Foundation, said, “This year we have witnessed a 22.7 percent increase in the number of volunteers on the Volunteers.ae platform compared to 2024. The dedication and enthusiasm of the volunteers highlight their genuine desire to give back to society, and our partnership with the Year of Community allows us to expand our impact in tangible ways.”

Among the Foundation’s most prominent programmes are Takatof, which facilitates structured volunteering across various sectors; Sanid, which prepares volunteers to respond to emergencies and crises; and Volunteers.ae, the national volunteering platform for everyone who considers the UAE their home.

Volunteer Salem Khaled bin Bishr said, “I began my volunteering journey by participating in university events, and today volunteering has become a part of my lifestyle. It enhances my skills and broadens my horizons.”

Mohammed Al Balooshi spoke about his experience building a school in Nepal: “Small individual contributions can make a big difference in the lives of others.”

In addition to its volunteering efforts, Emirates Foundation runs leading community programmes such as Dawamee, which supports Emirati employment in the private sector through flexible job opportunities; Ne’ma, which combats food waste by redistributing surplus food; and Active Abu Dhabi, which promotes physical and mental well-being.

Rauda Al Falasi, Project Manager of the Year of Community, said, “The slogan ‘Hand in Hand’ reflects the spirit of the UAE in compassion and unity. Volunteering is a driving force in building a more cohesive and sustainable society, and we are proud to partner with Emirates Foundation to realise this ambitious vision.”