ADGM FSRA, Central Bank of Azerbaijan strengthen ties in financial technologies, services

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE capital, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan to establish cooperation in financial technologies and services, capital markets, and other relevant areas.

The MoU paves the way for both authorities to exchange experiences and information, as well as organise training sessions, research collaboration, and study visits.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said, “The signing of this MoU marks an important step in fostering collaboration between ADGM’s FSRA and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By formalising our cooperation, we create a strong foundation for sharing knowledge and advancing innovation across financial services, which will not only strengthen the capital markets but also support the continued development of the financial sectors in both jurisdictions.”

International collaborations are key to ADGM’s efforts in maintaining a transparent and globally aligned financial ecosystem. ADGM’s FSRA frequently partners with regional and international members of the global regulatory community to promote cooperation, consistency, and knowledge sharing.

Such partnerships facilitate the exchange of information, joint supervisory efforts, and alignment with international standards, allowing the authority to stay ahead of emerging risks and evolving financial innovations. They also strengthen the FSRA’s regulatory framework and enable the Authority to contribute to global financial stability and sustainable economic growth.

Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasised the importance of the MoU, “In an increasingly interconnected financial world, cooperation plays a vital role in fostering innovation, enhancing regulatory practices, and contributing to the resilience of our financial systems. We look forward to a productive collaboration that supports the growth of our financial sector and promotes regional and global financial stability.”