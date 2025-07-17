Abdulla Al Hamed explores media, tech cooperation in London

LONDON, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, met with Michelle Donelan, former UK Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, in London.

The meeting, held as part of the preparatory efforts for the upcoming BRIDGE Summit set to take place in Abu Dhabi this December, explored opportunities for joint cooperation in artificial intelligence and media, and discussed the importance of building international partnerships that enhance media infrastructure and stimulate the creative economy.

Al Hamed affirmed that artificial intelligence is a pivotal tool in reshaping the media landscape, underscoring the importance of adopting AI models that strike a balance between innovation and responsibility to enhance credibility and elevate content quality.

He highlighted the role of the Bridge Summit in showcasing the ethical applications of artificial intelligence and its potential to serve communities and nations, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to forging partnerships in technology and innovation to advance the development of media tools that improve content quality and strengthen verification mechanisms.

For her part, Michelle Donelan praised the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting media innovation and expressed her eagerness to participate in the Bridge Summit to exchange expertise in media and emerging technologies.