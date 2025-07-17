UAE, Serbian Presidents discuss strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership in Belgrade

BELGRADE, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, focusing on various areas of cooperation, particularly in investment, economy, trade, technology, food security, renewable energy, and other sectors that serve the mutual interests and development priorities of both nations.

The talks were held as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership and comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Serbia.

His Excellency President Vučić welcomed His Highness during his working visit to Serbia and affirmed that the visit reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to deepening cooperation in support of their peoples’ aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. In this context, His Highness underscored that the UAE believes in the importance of cooperation and in prioritising dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and addressing crises.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting peace and stability in the Balkans, highlighting the importance the country places on building development-focused partnerships with all nations in the region for the benefit of their peoples.

Both sides expressed their shared interest in continuing efforts to strengthen UAE-Serbia ties in order to drive growth and prosperity for both countries and their peoples. They also underlined the importance of working together to support peace, stability, and development regionally and globally.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Ahmed Hatem AlMenhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills; along with several senior officials.

At the conclusion of his visit, His Highness departed Belgrade, where he was bid farewell at the airport by His Excellency President Vučić and a number of senior officials.