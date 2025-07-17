Dubai to host WHX Tech health event on 8th September

DUBAI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- WHX Tech, a new global digital health event by Informa Markets, will launch on 8th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ushering in a new era of digital healthcare dialogue.

The three-day event aims to drive actionable change through curated content developed in collaboration with an elite Advisory Board of international digital health leaders.

The inaugural edition will bring together over 200 speakers across three stages: World X, Xcelerate and Future X. These forums will explore breakthrough ideas with a focus on practical implementation and sector-wide transformation.

World X will serve as the central stage, focusing on global adoption case studies, regulatory insights and future-ready solutions. Speakers include Dr. Sam Shah, Director of the Office of Healthcare Data Management at NEOM; Reenita Das, Partner and Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan; Dr. Myriam Fernandez, Head of Health Innovation at Amazon Web Services; Dr. James Mault, CEO of BioIntelliSense; Dr. Tamara Sunbul, Strategic Advisor in Digital Health Transformation; and Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare at Microsoft.

Dr. Shah will share insights from his work with the UK’s NHS and NEOM, highlighting the need for global collaboration on digital health governance. “Generative AI is redefining how individuals engage with healthcare. What’s needed now is consensus on standards, data governance, and sustainable models, and WHX Tech is the platform to drive that,” he said.

Reenita Das will spotlight the shift from reactive care to predictive wellness through data. “Data is healthcare’s new deity,” she said. “But technology only delivers when it works within the realities of frontline professionals. WHX Tech is about building inclusive systems through design, literacy, and public-private cooperation.”

Designed with a practical orientation, WHX Tech includes live hospital simulations, start-up showcases, investor matchmaking and a US$50,000 prize for the region’s largest health start-up competition. The event is supported by HIMSS and leverages Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for health innovation.

“WHX Tech is more than a sector event; it is a solutions-driven platform,” said Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets. “We’ve developed a content agenda grounded in the sector’s priorities—from governance and trust to adoption and equity. WHX Tech is where theory ends and transformation begins.”

Over 300 global brands and more than 5,000 attendees are expected to take part in the debut edition of WHX Tech, making it a key convening point for the digital health ecosystem.