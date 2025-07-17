UAE President arrives in Hungary on official visit

BUDAPEST, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Budapest on an official visit to Hungary.

As His Highness’ aircraft entered Hungarian airspace, it was met by an escort of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

Accompanying His Highness is a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary ; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills; along with several senior officials.