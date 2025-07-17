Creators HQ empowers content creators with AI tools

DUBAI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Alia Alhammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, affirmed that the Creators HQ continues to strengthen its role as a leading platform supporting and empowering content creators in the UAE and beyond by fostering an environment that encourages innovation and continuous development.

In a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Alhammadi said the latest edition of the initiative will introduce new activities and advanced digital tools, highlighting the importance of partnering with the emerging technology company Nothing as an example of fruitful collaboration that allows creators to access cutting-edge tools and techniques.

The launch event, held in cooperation with Nothing, brought together more than 120 content creators who were introduced to state-of-the-art imaging and artificial intelligence technologies designed to enhance their digital production with greater ease and professionalism.

Alhammadi explained that supporting such partnerships is part of the Creators HQ's mission to broaden access to the latest technologies for creators, facilitate their growth through the Content Creation Fund, and build collaborative bridges with global companies and public and private sector entities.

Regarding the 1 Billion Followers Summit launched by the Creators HQ in March, Alhammadi announced that it aims to attract more than 10,000 content creators to live and work in the UAE by offering specialised workshops, partnership programmes with social media platforms, full support for business establishment, skills development, and access to golden visas.

She concluded by saying, “The success of the previous edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit gives us strong momentum to launch an even more exceptional new edition. Registration for strategic partners and ticket sales is now open through the official platform as we prepare for a transformative moment in the world of content creation.”