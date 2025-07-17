Ajman's real estate sector transactions up 37% in H1 to AED 12.4 billion

AJMAN, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – The real estate sector in the Emirate of Ajman recorded a remarkable performance during the first half of 2025, with the total value of real estate transactions reaching AED 12.4 billion, marking a record growth of 37% compared to the same period last year.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, stated that the real estate sector plays a pivotal role in driving the emirate’s economic growth. He emphasised that the sector continues to deliver exceptional performance, reflecting Ajman's position as a leading investment destination and a promising real estate market.

Sheikh Abdulaziz, during his review of the real estate report for the first half of 2025, affirmed that the positive performance of Ajman’s real estate market and the 37% increase in transaction value indicate a rising demand for properties and confirm the emirate’s attractiveness to investors and its strong competitive edge.