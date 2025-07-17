Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli attack on Church of Holy Family in Gaza

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, expressing deep outrage over the horrific crimes that continue to escalate, most notably the bombing of the Church of Holy Family in Gaza City.

Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, stated that the continued targeting of civilian areas and religious sanctities represents a grave disregard for human values, which is condemned by people around the world.

He emphasised that targeting a holy place crowded with families, children, and people with special needs is a direct assault on human dignity and values, and violates all divinely revealed and internationally recognised human laws.

Al Jarwan stressed that'' Such criminal acts must come to an end if we truly want the world to live in peace, security, and stability,'' he stressed.

He added that such aggressions fuel conflicts, sow hatred and violence, and threaten to destroy the efforts the international community has long advocated for — to protect humanity and achieve global peace, stability, and development.