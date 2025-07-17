United Arab Bank net profit up by 50% for H1 2025

SHARIAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB) has announced its financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2025. UAB posted a net profit of AED 208 million for the first half of 2025, compared to AED 139 million for the same period last year, representing a 50% YoY increase. Total income rose by 24% YoY to AED 374 million.

The increase in net profit reflects significant growth in total assets—up 11% from December 2024—and the Bank’s disciplined approach to risk management. UAB’s balance sheet was further strengthened through a continued focus on asset quality and capital resilience.

These results underscore the Bank’s solid momentum and strategic readiness for future growth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, said: “The Bank’s exceptional financial performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the effectiveness of our strategic vision and the strength of our governance framework.

Looking ahead, we are unwavering in our commitment to advancing the UAE’s economic agenda while creating enduring value for all stakeholders. We will continue to lead with discipline, resilience, and an uncompromising focus on innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence.”

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “Our first-half results reflect robust operational performance and the growing impact of our transformation agenda. The strong growth in profitability and total assets highlights the success of our strategic execution and our unwavering focus on customer value, efficiency, and prudent risk-taking.”

He added: “As we move forward, we will continue to scale our digital capabilities, introduce innovative products, and further strengthen our control environment—while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”

United Arab Bank is in the process of enhancing its capital by up to AED 1.03 billion through a Rights Issue offered to existing shareholders. This capital injection will increase the total share capital by up to AED 3.09 billion, subject to completion of the process and necessary regulatory approvals, strengthening the Bank’s capital adequacy and enhance its resilience to any adverse macro-financial shocks, while enabling future asset growth towards achieving its strategic and financial goals.

