AQU’s BoT hails Sharjah Ruler for record budget, 500 scholarships

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – Jamal Al Turaifi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University (AQU), expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of the University, for his unwavering support of AQU.

He affirmed that His Highness’s approval of the largest budget in the university’s history for the academic year 2025–2026 marks a significant milestone in its journey and reflects His Highness’s commitment to empowering youth from around the world to continue their university education within a fully integrated academic environment.

The approved budget encompasses support for academic programmes, educational facilities and infrastructure, in addition to enhancing scientific research and community service—ensuring a stimulating and suitable academic and training environment for students.

Al Turaifi praised His Highness’s approval of 500 scholarships for male and female students from various countries who have been accepted into the university’s different faculties for the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year.

He pointed out that the number of nationalities currently enrolled at the university has reached 133, reflecting its growing international standing and continued efforts to attract students from diverse cultures. This is within an educational environment that celebrates tolerance and embraces a global mix of students accepted into its colleges, namely: Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts and Humanities, Economics and Management, Communication, and Holy Quran.

Al Turaifi explained that AQU has begun implementing its new strategic plan for 2025–2030, which is based on a range of national and international frameworks. The plan is built on core pillars that include: quality education and learning, scientific research, student and graduate development, strengthening governance and institutional effectiveness, community service, and integration with the industrial sector.

This strategic plan aims to realise the university’s vision of becoming a globally recognised academic beacon that embraces multiculturalism, in parallel with the launch of the College of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research.