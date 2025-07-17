EIB, EIF Boards approve €15.5 billion for transport, housing, education, energy, business investment

BRUSSELS, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) approved a total of €15.5 billion in new financing to back business growth and corporate innovation, improve transport and energy connectivity, invest in housing and strengthen water resilience.

The decisions were made at the board meetings of the EIB and the European Investment Fund this week. The EIB Board endorsed €14.5 billion in fresh financing and the Board European Investment Fund (EIB) authorised €1 billion in new funding to support the green transition, back venture capital and private equity investment and strengthen private credit and infrastructure funds.

“These investments are about building the future – from clean energy, safe water and smarter transport to better housing, education and innovation,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “As the EU’s financing arm, the EIB Group is delivering on Europe’s priorities.”