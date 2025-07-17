Annual inflation up to 2.0% in euro area

BRUSSELS, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.0% in June 2025, up from 1.9% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 2.5%. European Union annual inflation was 2.3% in June 2025, up from 2.2% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 2.6%, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Cyprus (0.5%), France (0.9%) and Ireland (1.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.8%), Estonia (5.2%), Hungary and Slovakia (both 4.6%). Compared with May 2025, annual inflation fell in five Member States and rose in twenty-two.

In June 2025, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.51 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.59 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.13 pp) and energy (-0.25 pp).