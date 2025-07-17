Dubai Culture, House of Pianos nurture musical talent

DUBAI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the second edition of Piano Camp, held in strategic partnership with House of Pianos. The programme aims to identify promising young musicians and offer dedicated piano instruction. Through this initiative, the Authority seeks to cultivate a new generation of Emirati performers, reflecting its ongoing commitment to empowering creative talent and enriching the city’s cultural landscape.

The Piano Camp is part of the Dubai Cultural Grant, a key initiative under the emirate’s Quality of Life Strategy. It will run from October 2025 to May 2026, selecting 50 children and teens aged 6 to 17, as well as 10 young adults aged 18 and above.

Participants will study both classical and Arabic piano repertoire, building a foundation in music theory and history. The camp features hands-on sessions and masterclasses led by acclaimed local teachers and musicians. This edition will also introduce specialized workshops in piano tuning and maintenance for those aged 14 and above. Long-term mentorship will be available to anyone interested in pursuing a professional music career. Additionally, the program includes field trips to leading institutions across the UAE, offering valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and helping forge meaningful connections within the cultural community.

Dubai Culture invites Emirati musicians to apply. Registration opens on 1 August 2025, and applications close on 15 September 2025. Application forms and further details are available at: https://houseofpianos-uae.com/piano-camp-2025/. Submissions will be reviewed by an evaluation panel, with successful candidates grouped according to age and skill level.

Commenting on the initiative, Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to strengthening music as a vital pillar of Dubai’s creative economy. She said: “Through our diverse programs, we seek to unlock the sector’s potential and support sustained growth by nurturing a new wave of talent, who will contribute fresh perspectives and energy to Dubai’s vibrant arts scene.”

She added: “Initiatives like the Piano Camp are central to our vision of building innovative platforms for youth and emerging artists. These offerings open doors for learning, artistic development, and mentorship. We remain dedicated to creating an environment that inspires young people to realize their ambitions, refine their craft, and make a lasting impact on the emirate’s cultural and creative industries—further establishing Dubai as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

The first edition of Piano Camp, which concluded in April 2025, offered 480 one-on-one piano lessons, six masterclasses in performance and composition led by internationally renowned artists, and six student concerts at Steinway Hall – Dubai. Graduates went on to compete in the 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025 and performed at major cultural events, including the Sikka Art & Design Festival and Art Dubai 2025.