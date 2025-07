SHARJAH, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the development of a new residential area for citizens in Al Dahiyat suburb of Kalba, comprising 190 residential plots, a main park, and a mosque.

The first phase will begin with the construction of 54 residential units..