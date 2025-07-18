Japan's core consumer prices in June rise 3.3%

TOKYO, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan's core consumer prices in June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, fuelled by persistently higher prices of rice and other food items, government data showed Friday.

The key gauge of inflation has now remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022, Kyodo News reported.

However, the pace of increase in the nationwide consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, slowed for the first time in four months following a 3.7 percent rise in May due to lower energy costs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food to reflect underlying price trends, climbed 3.4 percent in June, compared with 3.3 percent in the previous month, driven by higher costs for mobile phone communications, the ministry said.

Food prices, excluding fresh items, increased 8.2 percent, accelerating from a 7.7 percent rise in May, pushed up by surging costs of items such as rice, chocolate, and coffee beans.