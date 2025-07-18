ADEK launches 3rd edition of its Summer Programme

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched the third edition of its Summer Programme, with 200 high-performing Emirati students from grades 10 and 11 across public, private, and Charter Schools in Abu Dhabi.

The ADEK Summer Programme provides students with the opportunity to select pathways and programmes in top global universities from seven countries across four continents. It empowers students to explore their passions and academic interests, develop a global mindset, expand their knowledge, and support their academic and personal growth.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary, said, “Following a successful programme last year, this expansion – in terms of the number of students, countries, universities involved, and the number of programmes available – underlines our commitment to nurturing even more talented and aspiring students and empowering them to expand their knowledge beyond classroom boundaries."

He added that ADEK Summer Programme students are encouraged to pursue post-secondary studies internationally at top-tier universities and discover their passion, equipping them with future-ready skills for critical growth sectors in the emirate and globally.

The 2025 edition features a total of 14 programmes, including nine academic and five credit-bearing, aligned with key growth industries such as Medicine, AI, Neurobiology, Biotechnology, Cognitive Science, Visual Arts and Design, and Cinematography.

Of these, seven are at the top 20 universities, with 65 students joining programmes at pioneering institutions, including Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cornell University, Columbia University, University of California, Berkeley, National University of Singapore (NUS), and Berklee College of Music.

Participation also enhances students’ competitiveness for future academic opportunities, including the prestigious Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme.

In 2024, ADEK’s Summer Programme alumni earned admission to top 50 global universities and secured placements in new Creative and Elite Majors, underscoring the programme’s role in developing globally competitive, industry-aligned talent.



