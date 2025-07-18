Russia develops AI-powered training robot to boost athletic performance

MOSCOW, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Engineers from Don State Technical University in Russia have developed an AI-powered training robot designed to help both amateur and professional athletes improve performance and reduce injury risk during workouts.

According to the university’s press office, the robot addresses a shortage of qualified trainers in educational institutions by offering intelligent, personalised supervision to ensure safe and effective exercise execution.

Equipped with video cameras, the robot monitors athletes’ movements and can issue alerts about potentially harmful exercises. It also creates individualised training plans tailored to each user’s needs.

The robot weighs approximately 5 kilogrammes and can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h, making it suitable for runners of all levels, including marathoners.

The robot is controlled via a mobile app that tracks performance and accurately measures endurance levels, enabling users to conduct efficient and safe workouts aligned with their personal fitness goals.