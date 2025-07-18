Fujairah launches 7th edition of 'International Piano Competition'

FUJAIRAH, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Fine Arts Academy has announced the launch of the 7th edition of the Fujairah International Piano Competition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Academy’s Board of Trustees.

The competition is open to pianists of all age groups from the UAE and abroad.

Registration runs from 15th July 2025 to 15th January 2026, with qualifying rounds scheduled from 31st January to 12th February 2026. Performances will be evaluated by an international panel of judges.

Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, General Manager of the Academy, said the competition enjoys strong support from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, who is deeply committed to promoting the arts and nurturing musical talent.

He noted that the event serves as an international platform that brings together piano enthusiasts from diverse cultural backgrounds and reinforces Fujairah’s position as a hub for musical excellence. It also provides a professional environment for performers to develop their artistic skills.

The competition will conclude with an awards ceremony in Fujairah, where outstanding participants will be honoured with prestigious prizes.