Tadej Pogačar conquers Hautacam to reclaim Tour de France Yellow Jersey

PARIS, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Producing one of the finest displays of his career, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogačar put his rivals to the sword on the Hautacam, winning stage 12 of the Tour de France and reclaiming the Yellow Jersey.

Putting more than two minutes into the next-best rider, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Pogačar now leads the Tour de France by three and a half minutes.

On the first summit finish of the race, Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG colleagues produced a vintage show of teamwork, with every rider stepping up to the mark to help the Slovenian pick up his 20th stage victory at the Tour de France. In doing so, the Emirati squad put their rivals on the back foot and ensured that Pogačar is now the man to beat heading into the final nine stages.

With his all-conquering efforts on Hautacam, Pogačar made history by becoming the first reigning world champion to win a Tour de France summit finish since the great Bernard Hinault in 1981.

Coming less than 24 hours after the tragic death of the promising Hagens Berman Jayco rider, Samuele Privitera, Pogačar dedicated his victory to the young Italian who sadly passed away after a crash at the Valle d’Aosta.