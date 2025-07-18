Sharjah Government Communication Award submission deadline set for July 24

SHARJAH, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has issued a final call for submissions ahead of the 24th July deadline.

Entities and individuals from the UAE and across the region are invited to participate in the award. Submissions are accepted via the official SGCA website: gca.sgmb.ae.

Now in its 12th edition, the award features 23 categories across five main sectors: government agencies and international organisations awards, individual awards, Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication, jury nominations, and collaborative awards presented in partnership with global and regional institutions.

The Direct Submission categories provide a platform to showcase innovative communication models that have made a tangible impact. Government bodies, private companies, and international institutions can compete in categories such as “Best Integrated Communication System,” “Best Innovation in Government Communication,” and “Best Crisis Communication Strategy”.

Additional categories highlight themes such as Cultural Identity, Youth Empowerment, Communication with Children and Adolescents, Corporate Social Responsibility, Soft Power, Digital Sustainability, Internal Communication, and Technology Integration.

The SGCA also offered a set of individual awards recognising personal impact. These include “Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication,” “Best Official Spokesperson,” “Best Changemakers in Digital Content,” and “Best Research in Communication Sciences”. The categories aim to spotlight professionals, influencers, and young talents who have demonstrated leadership in advancing communication for societal good.

Targeting a broad spectrum of stakeholders, the award is open to government agencies at all levels, private companies of all sizes, NGOs, international organisations, media professionals, PR officers, communication students, and content creators.