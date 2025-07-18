Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Liwa Date Festival

AL DHAFRA, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the activities and competitions of the 21st edition of the Liwa Date Festival, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival serves as a prominent platform celebrating the cultural and economic significance of palm cultivation, while promoting the quality of local produce.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the Liwa Date Festival encourages farmers to invest more in their farms, diversify crops by growing palm and fruit trees, and contributes to advancing food security and sustainable agriculture in the UAE.

This focus on palm cultivation stems from the legacy established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed agriculture—particularly palm cultivation—at the heart of the country’s development. He prioritised supporting farmers and empowering them with the tools of production as a strategic pillar for environmental preservation and achieving food self-sufficiency.

These events embody the spirit of comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places great importance on the agricultural and environmental heritage and supports national initiatives that cement the symbolic and economic value of palm trees.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the festival underscores his commitment to supporting farmers, enhancing agricultural sustainability, and fostering local economic development.

During his tour, Sheikh Nahyan reviewed the festival’s daily activities and competitions held for farmers and visitors, including wide participation from government and private entities, date vendors, palm sapling nurseries, agricultural supply stores, and booths for productive families in the traditional market.

The festival also includes a women’s elegance and heritage corner, a crafts zone, a children’s area, as well as lectures and specialised workshops targeting farmers and the public.

He also visited the pavilions of participating and supporting entities, including: the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Department of Energy, Serah Group, Tadweer Group, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Al Foah (part of Agthia Group), Al Dhafra Municipality, Al Ain Municipality, Al Dhafra Hospitals (SEHA), Abu Dhabi Media Network, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, “Faseelah” app, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Judicial Department, and other public and private sector entities.

Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied by Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, along with a number of officials and dignitaries.

At the conclusion of his tour, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the organising and supporting entities, particularly the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, for their outstanding efforts in showcasing this important cultural and economic event.