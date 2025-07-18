President of Hungary hosts official welcome ceremony for UAE President

BUDAPEST, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today at the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest as part of his official visit to Hungary.

His Highness was welcomed upon arrival by Hungarian President His Excellency Tamás Sulyok.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness in Kossuth Lajos Square, in front of the Parliament Building, where the UAE President’s motorcade was escorted by a procession of riders on horseback. Following performances of the national anthems of the UAE and Hungary, His Highness inspected the guard of honour and was greeted by senior Hungarian ministers and officials.

The Hungarian President then greeted members of the delegation accompanying His Highness.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Saud Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, and a number of senior officials.