UAE condemns Israeli plan to seize control of Ibrahimi Mosque

ABU DHABI, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli plan to transfer authority and administration of the Ibrahimi Mosque from the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and the Hebron Municipality to the Jewish Religious Council in the Kiryat Arba settlement, which constitutes a grave violation of the historical and legal status quo at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of respecting the status quo at the holy sites, and called for an immediate halt to all unilateral and provocative actions that risk destabilising the occupied Palestinian territories and undermining international efforts toward de-escalation.

The UAE called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities in safeguarding the holy sites and preserving their religious and historical status.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of supporting all regional and international initiatives aimed at advancing the peace process in the Middle East and ending illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution.