Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: 'Union Pledge Day landmark moment for nation to renew our commitment to UAE’s journey of progress'

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed that Union Pledge Day is a significant national occasion that embodies the enduring values of allegiance, unity and steadfast dedication to the UAE’s founding principles.

Marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed said, “Union Pledge Day is an opportunity to honour the visionary legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the fellow founding rulers, who laid the foundations of a unified nation built on solidarity, determination and shared national purpose.

“On this day, the UAE proudly celebrates its exceptional journey and the transformative achievements realised across all sectors. These accomplishments are the result of a leadership that placed human development at the centre of its priorities and upheld the Union as a guiding path towards the future. As the nation marks Union Pledge Day, we renew our commitment to the foundational values of unity and loyalty to the homeland, and reaffirm our collective responsibility to preserve this legacy and advance it with resolve, vision and confidence in a future defined by continued progress and global leadership.”

