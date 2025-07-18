UAE, Hungarian Presidents discuss ways to strengthen cooperation during His Highness’ official visit to Budapest

BUDAPEST, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary, held talks in Budapest today on ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Hungary across various sectors, with a particular focus on the economy, renewable energy, trade, investment, and culture.

The talks took place at the Hungarian Parliament Building, where President Tamás Sulyok welcomed His Highness during his official visit to Hungary.

The Hungarian President expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to further advancing bilateral ties and expanding avenues of cooperation in areas that serve the mutual interests of both nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE and Hungary share a friendship and cooperative relationship based on mutual respect and a joint commitment to progress. He noted that these growing bilateral ties aim to support the aspirations of both nations and their peoples for development and prosperity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE-Hungary relations and exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation across a range of sectors.

His Highness wrote an entry in the VIP guestbook expressing his pleasure to be visiting Hungary and noting the significant progress witnessed in relations between the two countries. He highlighted the UAE’s keenness to continue working together to strengthen ties in a way that serves the shared development goals of both nations, and he wished Hungary, its leadership, and its people continued prosperity and success.

His Highness and the President of Hungary also exchanged symbolic gifts reflecting the culture and rich heritage of their respective nations.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President, along with a number of senior Hungarian officials.

Following the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Budapest, concluding his official visit to Hungary.