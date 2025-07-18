Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop on D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy

DUBAI, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently held a virtual workshop on the D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy in partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The session, which was organised by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, brought together 46 representatives from the private sector to explore the policy’s objectives, eligibility criteria, and business benefits.

The D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy is designed to support and accelerate sustainability ambitions and promote the transition to a green economy in the emirate, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The policy enables manufacturers, data centres, and agri-tech entities to install solar energy systems for internal use, generating the power required to meet their demands and reduce energy costs.

The initiative is designed to contribute to increasing the share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

The workshop covered the technical requirements and eligibility criteria for benefiting from the policy, which aims to support the industrial sector by reducing the cost of doing business, achieving clean energy targets, and accelerating decarbonisation efforts to reach carbon neutrality in Dubai.

