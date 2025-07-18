Al Jalila Children’s Hospital crosses 100 treatments for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

DUBAI, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, part of Dubai Health, and the only children’s hospital in the UAE, has completed over 100 treatments for patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children’s Campus, said, “Reaching more than 100 treated cases of SMA reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to making world-class care accessible to all children. At Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, we follow an integrated, patient-centred approach that supports every phase of the treatment journey. Every step is managed with precision and compassion to put the patient first. Yaqeen’s case highlights the strength of our multidisciplinary model and our commitment to ensuring that children with complex conditions like SMA receive the highest standard of care under one roof.”

Dr. Haitham Elbashir, Consultant Pediatric Neurorehabilitation at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, said, “Zolgensma is a transformative therapy that offers children with SMA the chance to regain strength and function early in life.”

The completion of over 100 SMA treatments at Al Jalila Children’s reflects the strength of Dubai Health’s specialised pediatric services and its commitment to delivering high-quality care for children with complex medical needs.



