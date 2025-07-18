UN urges end to families' anguish over disappeared

GENEVA, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- About 4,000 Palestinians, including children and the elderly and 51 Israelis are still missing since 7 October 2023, UN experts said today, calling on authorities in both Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory to disclose the fate and whereabouts of all victims of enforced disappearance.

"Enforced disappearances can never be justified, even during a state of war, instability or public emergency," the experts said.

Twenty months of assault by the Israeli army have resulted, among others, in widespread patterns of enforced disappearances among Palestinians in Gaza and other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the experts said.

"The urgent need is for an end to hostilities, unconditional freeing of all hostages, and certainty on the fate and whereabouts of all those forcibly disappeared, no matter the circumstances, whether in detention or deceased," the experts said.

The Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances raised these concerns in a communication to the Government of Israel, which is yet to provide a response.