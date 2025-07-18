Muslim Council of Elders condemns, rejects Israeli plans to control Ibrahimi Mosque

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemns the Israeli occupation’s plans to transfer administrative control of the Ibrahimi Mosque from the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs and the Hebron Municipality to the Jewish Religious Council in the Kiryat Arba Settlement.

The Council unequivocally rejects such provocative actions, which undermine efforts to achieve stability and constitute a grave violation of the historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque. It urges respect for the established status of holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Muslim Council of Elders renews calls to the international community to uphold and protect sacred sites by preserving their religious and historical significance, and urgently address the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people, which has persisted for over seven decades.

The Council further demands an immediate end to the aggression in the Gaza Strip, the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian and relief aid, and the recognition of the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.