Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes off to Sialkot

ABU DHABI, 18th July 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi commenced its service to Sialkot in Pakistan directly from Zayed International Airport.

Operating with a frequency of three non-stop flights per week, the new route further strengthens the airline’s growing network in Pakistan, complementing existing services to Multan and Faisalabad.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “The launch of direct flights to Sialkot underscores our continued commitment to expanding Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network through strategic connections from the UAE capital. This new route enhances our presence in Pakistan and offers customers greater convenience, reliable connectivity, and exceptional value.”

