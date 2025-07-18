IACAD Advisory Council discusses key challenges facing charitable sector

DUBAI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) — The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) held a meeting of the Advisory Council for the Development of Charitable Work in the Emirate of Dubai to discuss key challenges facing the charitable sector in the emirate.

During the meeting, participants also reviewed available development opportunities and appropriate mechanisms to enhance performance efficiency and ensure the sustainability of charitable giving, through strengthened governance, transparency, and the adoption of best practices in the field of charitable and social work.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department and Chairman of the Advisory Council, emphasised the importance of this coordination meeting, which falls within the Department’s efforts to enhance integration and cooperation among various stakeholders in the charitable sector.

He noted that the primary goal is to develop the charitable work system in Dubai and to meet the aspirations of the community and the challenges of the upcoming stage—solidifying the emirate’s position as a leading hub for sustainable humanitarian work.

He added: “We believe that the development of charitable work can only be achieved through active partnership, unified efforts, and the exchange of expertise among all entities working in this field. This contributes to achieving the desired social impact and supports our wise leadership’s vision of reinforcing the values of giving and solidarity.”