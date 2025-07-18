Preparations for 54th Eid Al Etihad underway

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) In alignment with Union Pledge Day, the preparations for the 54th Eid Al Etihad are now underway. An open invitation is extended to everyone who calls the UAE home to begin preparations for this year’s celebrations.

The Union Pledge Day marks the historic moment when the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the rulers, signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution, laying the foundation for its establishment on 2 December 1971, which the nation commemorates as Eid Al Etihad.

As the 54th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December 2025 approaches, every act of participation helps create a collective expression of national pride and shared identity, honouring the UAE’s values, rich heritage, and future ambitions through meaningful moments and creative participation.

Commenting on the preparations for the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs, stated: “Union Pledge Day is more than a symbolic date. It signals a collective beginning of celebration and collaboration. This year, we reaffirm our commitment to partnership and inclusion, co-creating a memorable experience for all”.

To mark this occasion, a new behind-the-scenes film was revealed, offering an exciting look into the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Official Ceremony, which took place last year in Al Ain against the city’s striking natural landscape of Jebel Hafeet. The film features insights from the diverse collaborators who brought the story of the union to life, revealing the scale, creativity, and diversity at the ceremony’s core.