RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of El Salvador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed, Gerardo Pérez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE, who came to greet HH.

The meeting, reviewed the cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of El Salvador and ways to develop them across various fields to serve mutual interests and achieve prosperity and sustainable development for the peoples of both friendly countries.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for joint cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of El Salvador, and explored how to benefit from the economic potential of the emirate. In addition, views were exchanged on several topics of mutual interest.

For his part, Figueroa expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. He praised the strong cooperation between the UAE and his country, the prominent regional and international status the UAE enjoys, and the sustainable developmental renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in various sectors.