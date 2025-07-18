Power Slap makes highly anticipated return to Abu Dhabi in October during Showdown Week

ABU DHABI, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, announced the return of Power Slap to Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 24 at the Space 42 Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, headlined by UFC 321.

Last year, Power Slap hosted its first-ever international event, POWER SLAP 9: DUMPLING vs DA CRAZY HAWAIIAN in the UAE capital. A sold-out crowd witnessed an electrifying showdown between two of the world’s best strikers, as former Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian, defended his title against No. 1 ranked Super Heavyweight, Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii, in a match that ended in a dramatic draw.

Power Slap saw tremendous success in Abu Dhabi last year, captivating both local and international fans. POWER SLAP 9 generated over 700 million total views across social media platforms through promotional and event coverage content and drew global influencers with 1 billion+ followers. This marked a major step in the sport’s international growth and highlighted the region’s enthusiasm for combat sports.

“Power Slap has had 13 straight sold-out events, and is now heading back to Abu Dhabi, one of the premier fight capitals in the world,” said Power Slap founder Dana White. “In just two years, Power Slap has exploded with nearly 30 million followers and close to 20 billion video views across our platforms. The Middle East is becoming a hotbed for Power Slap, and I’m excited to bring it back.”