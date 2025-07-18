MoHAP, Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah complete three key phases of 14th Heat Exhaustion, Disease Prevention Campaign

SHARJAH, 18th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah and a network of government and private sector partners, has completed three key phases of the 14th Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign.

Running from July to August under the theme “Your Safety is Our Priority,” the campaign coincides with the midday work ban, aiming to raise health awareness among outdoor workers and field personnel regarding the dangers of heat stress during the summer.

The campaign has so far targeted more than 4,000 individuals across various sites, beginning in Sharjah City and extending to Al Hamriyah and Al Dhaid in the central region.

Activities included educational lectures on the risks, symptoms, and treatments of heat stress, as well as best practices for prevention and first aid. In addition, the campaign provided free medical screenings and distributed essential preventive supplies to workers.

The campaign’s awareness activities, which run throughout the week across all regions of Sharjah, featured field visits to multiple sites. The visits focused on raising awareness among construction workers about proper health practices during the summer and equipping them with guidelines to help avoid heat stress risks.

Employers in factories and construction sites were also engaged, educating them on the importance of adopting protective measures to ensure worker safety during the high-temperature season. These efforts were carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority.

The campaign also covered workers at fuel stations, public parks, parking facilities, and delivery services, providing them with vital information and preventive guidelines to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

It also organized educational activities for community members, including housewives and university students, in collaboration with the Emirates Friends of Seniors’ Citizens Association and Al Qasimia University in Sharjah.

These activities aimed to highlight the importance of health protection during the summer, promote a culture of healthy living, and encourage participants to share the knowledge and preventive measures with domestic helpers.

The campaign seeks to reach 10,000 workers as part of a comprehensive national initiative that places human well-being at the centre of community development, in line with the goals of the “Year of Community 2025.” The campaign also supports national efforts to enhance public health and foster cross-sector partnerships to improve quality of life across Sharjah.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, stressed that the campaign is a humanitarian initiative that embodies the values of social responsibility and contributes significantly to promoting health awareness across all segments of society, particularly among outdoor labourers.

He emphasized that the campaign supports government efforts to safeguard labour rights and ensure a healthy work environment, in accordance with WHO standards and the human-focused objectives of the Year of Community.









